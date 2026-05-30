Demonstrations began more than a week ago over allegations of poor conditions inside Delaney Hall, according to reports

Protesters, police clash outside New Jersey immigration detention facility Demonstrations began more than a week ago over allegations of poor conditions inside Delaney Hall, according to reports

Protesters and police clashed in New Jersey, US, as protests outside Delaney Hall, a federal immigration detention center, continued Saturday after tensions escalated Friday between anti-ICE demonstrators and police in riot gear, local media reported.

New barriers were installed around the Newark facility ahead of competing rallies by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) supporters and opponents. Demonstrations began more than a week ago over allegations of poor conditions inside Delaney Hall, according to CBS News.

Republican leaders organized Saturday's pro-ICE rally, while opponents planned counterprotests. Democratic lawmakers have joined demonstrations, claiming detainees lack adequate food and medical care, allegations denied by the Department of Homeland Security.

The protests have resulted in several confrontations with ICE officers, who have used pepper spray to disperse crowds. Late Friday, New Jersey State Police in riot gear clashed with protesters wearing gas masks and goggles. At least three people were reportedly detained.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill said it was necessary for state police to step in after she previously called on ICE and the protesters to de-escalate the situation and "lower the temperature now."

"My top priority is keeping New Jerseyans and our communities safe – and an increased ICE surge in the area outside of Delaney Hall is a threat to public safety… That is why last night, the New Jersey State Police Public Safety Response Team acted to secure the area outside of Delaney Hall," Sherrill said Saturday in a statement.

"Today and going forward, I urge everyone who is protesting to do so peacefully in the safe areas, and work together to bring the temperature down. We need to focus on advocating for better conditions for the detainees, for their families, and ultimately, for the closure of Delaney Hall," the governor's statement added.