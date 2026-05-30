Tom Barrack is ‘indispensable member of the President's team, carries my full confidence, and operates with the full backing of the State Department,’ says Marco Rubio

US envoy Barrack to remain ‘central interlocutor on Syria, key trusted hand on Iraq’: Rubio Tom Barrack is ‘indispensable member of the President's team, carries my full confidence, and operates with the full backing of the State Department,’ says Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday said that Ambassador Tom Barrack will remain “a central interlocutor on Syria, and key trusted hand on Iraq.”

“He will continue to play a vital role, not only as our Ambassador to the Republic of Türkiye, but also as we advance the President's (Donald Trump) strategic cooperation with the government in Syria and begin our work with the new government in Iraq,” Rubio wrote on US social media company X.

“He is an indispensable member of the President's team, carries my full confidence, and operates with the full backing of the State Department. The American people are well served by his continued willingness to lead this work,” Rubio added.

On Friday, Rubio said that Tom Barrack will maintain a central diplomatic role managing policy for Syria and Iraq following the expiration of his formal mandate as special envoy to Syria.

"Ambassador Tom Barrack has played an invaluable role as our Special Envoy to Syria," Rubio wrote X, adding that “he will continue to play a leading role for the Trump Administration in both Syria and Iraq.”

