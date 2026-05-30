Forces operating in Gulf of Oman used Hellfire missile to disable vessel, says US Central Command

US forces disable Gambia-flagged vessel attempting to sail toward Iran: CENTCOM Forces operating in Gulf of Oman used Hellfire missile to disable vessel, says US Central Command

US forces have disabled a Gambia-flagged commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman that was “attempting to sail toward an Iranian port,” according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday.

“US forces operating in the Gulf of Oman enforced blockade measures by disabling a Gambia-flagged maritime vessel attempting to sail toward an Iranian port, May 29,” CENTCOM wrote on US social media company X.

It said that US forces “observed M/V Lian Star transiting international waters toward an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman and issued more than 20 warnings while informing the vessel it was in violation of the US blockade.”

“A US aircraft disabled the vessel by firing a Hellfire missile into the ship’s engine room after Lian Star’s crew failed to comply. The ship is no longer transiting to Iran,” CENTCOM added.

It also mentioned that the US forces have disabled five commercial vessels and redirected 116 to “fully enforce the blockade as a ceasefire with Iran remains in effect.”