Strikes targeted Iranian command centers, air defense sites, missile capabilities and surveillance facilities, says US Central Command

US forces end wave of strikes against Iran: CENTCOM Strikes targeted Iranian command centers, air defense sites, missile capabilities and surveillance facilities, says US Central Command

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said late Wednesday that it completed its latest wave of strikes against Iran.

US forces “ended an evening wave of strikes against Iran at 9 p.m. ET on July 15,” CENTCOM said on the US social media platform X.

“US forces struck Iranian command centers, air defense sites, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten innocent mariners crewing commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” it said.

It said CENTCOM used “precision munitions to hit targets in multiple locations including Bandar Abbas.”

Earlier in the day, American forces struck coastal defense and cruise missile sites on Greater Tunb Island during a 90-minute wave, it said.

“The US military is holding Iran accountable at the Commander in Chief's direction.”

The attacks came amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, with American forces striking Iran and Tehran responding with attacks on US military bases across the region despite a Pakistani-mediated framework agreement toward reaching a lasting settlement.

