Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps says missiles, drones hit US military assets in Kuwait Statement says C-RAM early warning radar, US troop assembly point targeted at Ali Al Salem Air Base

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said early Thursday that missiles and drones struck US military assets at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait.

In a statement carried by Iranian state media, the IRGC said the strikes targeted a C-RAM early warning radar system and a US troop assembly point during what it described as the eighth wave of its Nasr 2 operation.

The statement said the attacks came in response to overnight US strikes on southern Iranian cities and coastal areas.

The IRGC also accused Washington of using Kuwaiti territory to launch attacks on Iran and called on Kuwaitis to expel US forces from their country.

Earlier, Kuwait’s army said its air defenses had responded to what it described as “hostile” drones, adding that explosions heard in parts of the country were caused by interception operations.

The announcement came amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.