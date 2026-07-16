‘Travelers who have been in the DRC within 21 days of their flight will not be allowed to board flights with US destinations,’ says US Embassy in Congo

Due to Ebola, US restricts its citizens in Democratic Republic of Congo from immediate travel home ‘Travelers who have been in the DRC within 21 days of their flight will not be allowed to board flights with US destinations,’ says US Embassy in Congo

In response to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the US is restricting entry by commercial air for US citizens and nationals who have been in the country during the previous three weeks.

"Travelers who have been in the DRC within 21 days of their flight will not be allowed to board flights with US destinations," said the website of the US Embassy in Congo.

"All US citizens and US nationals who have been in the DRC should plan to remain outside the DRC for 21 days before entering the United States."

The restrictions were introduced as the Ebola outbreak continues to expand across several provinces of Congo.

On Wednesday, the medical humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) warned that the epidemic in Congo is advancing more rapidly than containment efforts.

The group noted that confirmed infections have surpassed 2,000 and called for a significant expansion of the public health response to curb further transmission.

According to Doctors Without Borders, the virus has spread across 41 health zones just two months after the current outbreak began. A Health Ministry update issued on Wednesday reported 2,011 confirmed cases and 754 deaths since the outbreak was declared on May 15, resulting in a case fatality rate of 37.5%.