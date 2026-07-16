Statement carried by Tasnim says aircraft was destroyed by newly deployed air defense system over Andimeshk

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say MQ-9 drone downed over southwestern Iran Statement carried by Tasnim says aircraft was destroyed by newly deployed air defense system over Andimeshk

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards said early Thursday that an enemy MQ-9 drone was downed over the southwestern city of Andimeshk.

In a statement carried by the semi-official Tasnim News Agency, the IRGC public relations office said the drone was brought down by a newly deployed air defense system operated by the force’s Aerospace Division.

The statement said the drone was tracked before being destroyed over the city.

No further details were immediately available.

The announcement came amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.