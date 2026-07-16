Commemoration held in London for 10th anniversary of defeated coup attempt in Türkiye Hosted by Türkiye's Ambassador to London Osman Koray Ertas, event took place at Turkish Embassy residence

A commemoration ceremony was held in London on Wednesay to mark the 10th anniversary of the defeated coup attempt in Türkiye of July 15, 2016.

Hosted by Türkiye's Ambassador to London Osman Koray Ertas, the event took place at the Turkish Embassy residence. Attendees included Tahir Ali, chair of the UK–Türkiye Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, as well as representatives of Turkish and local institutions and organizations, and numerous Turkish and British guests.

The program began with the Turkish national anthem and a recitation from the Quran, followed by a screening of a video about the events of the night of July 15, prepared by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

An exhibit featuring photos from the night of July 15, also prepared by the directorate, was opened as part of the event.

In his speech, Ertas told how the coup attempt carried out a decade ago by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) was defeated under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, thanks to the determination of the Turkish nation and the country's security forces.

Ertas said that on the night of July 15, the Turkish people fought heroically for their homeland and state, resulting in 251 people being killed and more than 2,000 injured. He described July 15 as a major test for both the Turkish state and nation.

"The terrorist group, which lacked national consciousness and served as a useful instrument for foreign intelligence agencies, failed to calculate our nation's loyalty to its state. We are proud to have passed this test with honor," he said.

Unity and cohesion

Ertas stressed that the past decade has made the true nature of FETO as a clandestine organization even clearer, adding that efforts against its members abroad continue.

Thanking those who have shown support on this issue, he said: "As in Türkiye, it is important that our unity and solidarity continue in the United Kingdom as well. On this occasion, I commemorate with mercy the martyrs of July 15 and express my gratitude to our heroic veterans and our great nation."

In his remarks, Tahir Ali said that on the night of July 15, the Turkish people took to the streets to defend democracy, and that even 10 years later, the events remain vivid in people's memories.

Telling how tanks moved through the streets of Türkiye and fighter jets flew over parliament, Ali said that a faction within the military tried to seize power and bring an end to Turkish democracy, but this attempt ultimately failed.

Ali stressed that the coup attempt failed not because of a superior force, but because ordinary citizens left their homes and stood against it.

He said that the Turkish people went into the streets, onto bridges, and into public squares to defend democracy and freedom, adding that men, women, students, young people, and the elderly confronted the coup plotters with nothing but their bodies and their belief in freedom.

Ali commemorated the 251 people who lost their lives defending democracy and remembered the thousands who were injured, stating that the courage shown in the face of tanks, bullets, and violence was a powerful demonstration of the resilience of the Turkish people.

The defeated coup attempt, in which 253 people were killed and 2,734 were wounded, was plotted and carried out by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

Ali also addressed Turkish-British relations, emphasizing that the relationship between the two countries is strong and well established.

Noting that Türkiye faces several challenges, he said: "Türkiye is currently the victim of a deliberate campaign of hostile rhetoric coming from extremist Israeli politicians."

Citing remarks by former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett calling Türkiye a “new Iran," Ali added: "These are not ordinary statements. They are a sign that Türkiye's growing importance will not advance without challenges."