Organized by Consulate General of Türkiye, it was attended by Turkish Consul General Muhittin Ahmet Yazal and Türkiye's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ahmet Yildiz

Event held in New York to commemorate 10th anniversary of defeated coup attempt in Türkiye Organized by Consulate General of Türkiye, it was attended by Turkish Consul General Muhittin Ahmet Yazal and Türkiye's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ahmet Yildiz

An event was held Wednesday in New York City to commemorate Democracy and National Unity Day as Türkiye marked the 10th anniversary of the July 15, 2016 defeated coup attempt carried out by members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

Organized by the Consulate General of Türkiye in New York, it was attended by Turkish Consul General Muhittin Ahmet Yazal, Türkiye's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ahmet Yildiz, representatives of Turkish institutions and organizations operating in and around New York, Turkish and American citizens and other invited guests.

Speaking at an event, which he hosted, Consul General Yazal said: "There are still powers, countries and organizations around us that envy our country's unity, strength and progress and seek to undermine them."

Emphasizing the need for the Turkish people to remain vigilant against betrayal attempts similar to the July 15 coup attempt, Yazal commemorated those who lost their lives resisting the coup and noted that "the thousands and millions who took to the streets should also never be forgotten."

Ambassador Yildiz said: "On July 15, the leadership of our president was truly decisive."

He also said the Turkish people stood by their state during the coup attempt, adding that after the Turkish Armed Forces were purged of those responsible for the attempted coup, they emerged stronger and achieved numerous successes over the past decade.

Later in the program at the Turkish House, a special video message prepared for July 15 by Burhanettin Duran, head of Communications of the Presidency of Türkiye, was screened.

Following the event, attendees visited a July 15 photo exhibition organized at the Turkish House by the Turkish American National Steering Committee (TASC).

To mark the 10th anniversary of the July 15 coup attempt, TASC also sought to raise public awareness by displaying digital billboard trucks throughout the streets of New York.

The defeated coup attempt left 253 people dead and 2,734 wounded.

