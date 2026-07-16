Iran says it carried out drone attack on US facilities at Al-Azraq base in Jordan Strike marks 9th phase of Operation Saeqeh

Iran’s military said Thursday that it used attack drones to strike communications systems, a fixed radar installation and fuel depots at the US Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan.

According to a statement carried by the Fars News Agency, the strike marked the ninth phase of Operation Saeqeh (Lightning) and was carried out in retaliation for recent attacks on Iran, including a strike on the Bampur barracks in Iranshahr, which the army said killed seven soldiers.

“An hour ago, in the ninth phase of Operation Lightning and in response to the enemy's aggression, the Islamic Republic of Iran's army targeted the communication systems and fuel tanks of the terrorist American army in Jordan with destructive drones,” the statement said.

“The destructive drones of the Islamic Republic of Iran's army targeted the fixed radar site, communication system, and fuel tanks of the terrorist and child-killing American army at the Al-Azraq base in Jordan.”

The statement came amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

