Embassy warns US citizens to avoid areas of demonstrations and not to travel by road between cities in Bolivia

US Embassy in Bolivia suspends routine consular services amid road blockades, demonstrations Embassy warns US citizens to avoid areas of demonstrations and not to travel by road between cities in Bolivia

The US State Department announced Tuesday that routine consular services at the US Embassy in Bolivia will be temporarily suspended Wednesday and Thursday amid ongoing demonstrations and road blockades across the country.

In a security alert issued to US citizens, the department warned that protests and road blockades throughout Bolivia are disrupting transportation networks and essential services, creating significant travel and safety concerns.

It advised US citizens to avoid areas of demonstrations and not to travel by road between cities in Bolivia.

"The U.S. government has limited ability to offer emergency services to U.S. citizens at these roadblocks due to the safety risks," it said.

The department said air travel is operating normally, but access to El Alto International Airport is intermittent due to occasional blockades at the airport’s entrance.

It also urged US citizens to monitor local media reports closely, remain aware of their surroundings, maintain a low profile and allow extra travel time when moving around affected areas.

The protests, which have continued for nearly three weeks against what is described as Bolivia’s worst economic crisis in the last 40 years, have led to clashes between demonstrators and security forces in several cities, especially the administrative capital La Paz.

The number of people detained during the unrest has reportedly risen to 120.

The administration of President Rodrigo Paz blames supporters of former President Evo Morales, who currently faces an arrest warrant, for the violence and unrest.

Morales called on the government to hold elections within 90 days as a solution to the crisis.