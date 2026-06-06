'The estimated total cost is $1.98 billion,' says statement

US State Department approves possible sale of counter-drone platforms to Kuwait 'The estimated total cost is $1.98 billion,' says statement

The US State Department said Friday that it decided to approve a possible sale to Kuwait for counter-unmanned aerial systems platforms and related equipment.

"The estimated total cost is $1.98 billion," it said in a statement.

The sale includes counter-unmanned aerial systems platforms Roadrunner-Munition and Anvil-Kinetic, launch boxes, lattice command and control systems, long-range sentry towers, maritime sentry towers, pulsar electromagnetic warfare systems, and tactical operations centers, among other equipment and support services.

"The proposed sale will improve Kuwait's capability to meet current and future threats by providing electronic and kinetic defeat capabilities against unmanned aerial systems," it said.

The statement added that the sale supports US foreign policy and national security objectives by strengthening a major non-NATO ally that has been "an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East."