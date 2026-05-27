Air raid sirens activated in Kiryat Shmona area and nearby communities in northern Israel

Israeli army says projectile launched from Lebanon falls in open area Air raid sirens activated in Kiryat Shmona area and nearby communities in northern Israel

The Israeli army said early Wednesday that a projectile launched from Lebanon fell in an open area in northern Israel, with no injuries reported.

Earlier, air raid sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona and surrounding communities in northern Israel after a launch was detected from Lebanon, according to Israel’s Home Front Command.

The army said it identified one projectile crossing from Lebanon before it fell in an open area.

The incident came a day after Israeli media reported that more than 15 Hezbollah explosive drones struck Israel in a single day, most of them targeting military zones.

Channel 12 said the Israeli military continues searching for effective ways to counter the growing drone threat after acknowledging that existing measures have yet to produce a lasting solution.