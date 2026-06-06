'Mob rule cannot replace the decision that a majority of Bolivians made at the ballot box to turn the page on two decades of corrupt governments,' says statement

US, Latin American allies condemn efforts to overthrow Bolivia's elected government 'Mob rule cannot replace the decision that a majority of Bolivians made at the ballot box to turn the page on two decades of corrupt governments,' says statement

The US, along with a dozen Latin American nations, denounced on Friday "ongoing efforts to overthrow" Bolivia's government, calling out the role of drug trafficking money in funding the unrest.

"The member countries of Shield of the Americas denounce ongoing efforts to overthrow the legitimately and overwhelmingly elected government of President Rodrigo Paz in Bolivia," said a statement released by the US State Department on behalf of 13 nations, including Argentina, Chile, Ecuador and Panama.

"Mob rule cannot replace the decision that a majority of Bolivians made at the ballot box to turn the page on two decades of corrupt governments," it said.

The signatories accused protest organizers of using "fake road blockades" to prevent the delivery of food, medicine, and other vital supplies to the Bolivian people.

"Those who are funding these protests with dirty money from drug trafficking and transnational crime should be held accountable," said the statement.

The alliance, called Shield of the Americas, urged those with legitimate grievances to "take advantage of the government's willingness to dialogue, and denounce those who would abuse their causes to regain power."

The Bolivian Foreign Ministry welcomed the support in a post on US social media platform X.

"Bolivia thanks the expressions of support and solidarity from the Shield of the Americas, which reaffirm the non-negotiable value of democracy and institutional stability in our region," it said.

Bolivia's defense and education ministers stepped down Tuesday following weeks of anti-government protests that demanded Bolivian President Paz resign.

Workers, farmers, miners, transport operators and teachers are calling for urgent action to address the country's deepest economic crisis in 40 years.

The Paz administration blames supporters of former President Evo Morales, who faces an arrest warrant, for the violence and unrest.

Morales urged the government to hold elections within 90 days to resolve the crisis.