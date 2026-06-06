'Most of the drone factories have been knocked out,' says US president

Trump says Iran retains only 21%-22% of missile stockpile after US strikes 'Most of the drone factories have been knocked out,' says US president

US President Donald Trump said Iran has lost most of its missile and drone production capacity, and retains only "21%-22%" of its missile stockpile.

"Most of the drone factories have been knocked out, most of the launching pads have been knocked out, and most of the missile manufacturing areas have been knocked out," Trump said in an interview with NBC News set to air Sunday, excerpts of which were released on Friday.

"They still have capacity. They have some missiles, they have some drones," he said.

"I would say percentage-wise, maybe 21-22% of their missiles, it's a lot of missiles, but it's not what it was when we first attacked."

Asked why Iran had not yet agreed to a deal to permanently end the war that began on Feb. 28 despite what he described as desperation on their part, Trump said: "They're proud, and there are things they never thought they'd be doing that they're going to have to do. They've got no choice, and it takes a little while."

Pressed on why he failed to negotiate a better deal after withdrawing from the original Iran nuclear agreement in his first term, he said: "It takes years to do these things. These people have been fighting for 47 years."