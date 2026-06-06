Alcohol can no longer be purchased in shops, kiosks, petrol stations in capital from 10 pm - 6 am

Warsaw expands nighttime alcohol ban in bid to improve public safety Alcohol can no longer be purchased in shops, kiosks, petrol stations in capital from 10 pm - 6 am

Alcohol can no longer be purchased in shops, kiosks and petrol stations in the Polish capital between 10 pm and 6 am after a citywide nighttime sales ban took effect June 1, extending restrictions tested in two districts of the city.

Authorities said the measure is intended to reduce alcohol-related disturbances, improve public safety and limit the social costs associated with excessive drinking. Restaurants, bars and clubs remain exempt and can continue serving alcohol during normal opening hours.

Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski said the city responded to residents' concerns following years of debate about late-night alcohol availability. The Warsaw Council approved the measure by a large majority after first introducing a pilot scheme in the central Śródmieście and Praga-Polnoc districts in 2025.

The move follows a trend across Poland, where local governments have increasingly used powers granted under national alcohol legislation to restrict nighttime retail sales.

Public broadcaster Polish Radio said 180 municipalities introduced some form of nighttime alcohol-sales restriction between 2018 and 2024. Among larger cities, Krakow, Bydgoszcz and Gdansk have adopted citywide bans, while Poznań, Wroclaw, Katowice, Rzeszow and others initially introduced restrictions in selected districts before expanding them.

Supporters point to evidence from Krakow, where authorities reported a sharp decline in alcohol-related police interventions after a nighttime sales ban was introduced. City data showed interventions linked to excessive drinking fell significantly during the first months of the restriction.

Public-health advocates argue that Poland's long-standing availability of alcohol around the clock, including at gas stations, has contributed to social and health problems ranging from public disorder to drink-driving and alcohol-related illness. The national government has also considered tightening regulations on alcohol sales and advertising in recent years.

Critics, however, said the restrictions limit consumer freedom and may simply shift purchases to earlier hours without addressing the root causes of addiction. Business groups and some district councils have questioned whether local bans are supported by sufficient evidence and warned of potential effects on small retailers.

The debate reflects a broader shift in Polish alcohol policy. In recent years, however, local authorities have increasingly framed excessive drinking as a public-health and quality-of-life issue rather than solely a matter of individual responsibility.

Warsaw officials said the effectiveness of the new restrictions will be monitored through police statistics, municipal reports and feedback from residents. If results mirror those reported in other cities, supporters argue the capital could see fewer nighttime disturbances and a reduction in alcohol-related interventions.​​​​​​​