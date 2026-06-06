Eurovision audience falls by 35M from previous year 70th edition of song contest attracts 131M television viewers amid boycott over Israel's participation

The 70th Eurovision Song Contest attracted 131 million television viewers across 35 markets, down 35 million from the previous year, according to figures released Friday by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

The contest, held in Vienna, reached 131 million viewers, compared with 166 million viewers for the 2025 edition in Basel, Switzerland.

Viewership increased in host country Austria, where the contest recorded its highest-ever audience, while declines were reported in several markets, including Poland, the UK and France.

Digital engagement continued to grow, with Eurovision-related content generating more than 2.75 billion views across social media platforms during the 2026 season.

The contest took place after Spain, Slovenia, Ireland, Iceland and the Netherlands withdrew in protest against Israel's participation.

The 2026 edition was won by Bulgaria's DARA with the song "Bangaranga."