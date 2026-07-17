Alert comes after US launched new wave of offensive strikes against Iran

Air raid sirens sound across Bahrain as Iran-US hostilities escalate Alert comes after US launched new wave of offensive strikes against Iran

Sirens sounded in Bahrain early Friday as regional tensions continued to escalate amid an exchange of attacks between Iran and the US.

"The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place," the Interior Ministry said on the US social media platform X.

The ministry did not provide a reason for activating the sirens.

The alert came after the US launched a new wave of offensive strikes against Iran, marking the sixth consecutive night of US military operations targeting Iranian military assets.

Tensions between the US and Iran have recently escalated regarding the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite signing a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

