Statement comes after US launched new wave of offensive strikes against Iran, marking 6th consecutive night of military operations targeting country

Qatar’s armed forces continue to counter ‘a number of aerial attacks’: Defense Ministry Statement comes after US launched new wave of offensive strikes against Iran, marking 6th consecutive night of military operations targeting country

Qatar’s armed forces continue to counter “a number of aerial attacks” targeting the country, the Defense Ministry said early Friday.

"The Ministry of Defense of the State of Qatar announces that Qatar’s Armed Forces continue intercepting a number of aerial attacks targeting the State of Qatar," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, the Defense Ministry said Qatari forces intercepted missile attacks, while the Interior Ministry confirmed that one child was injured "due to falling shrapnel resulting from interception operations."

The developments came after the US launched a new wave of offensive strikes against Iran, marking the sixth consecutive night of US military operations targeting the country.

Tensions between the US and Iran have recently escalated regarding the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite signing a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

