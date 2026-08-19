5-time Grammy winner says global honor belongs to Africa and celebrates continent’s strong influence on music

Angelique Kidjo becomes first African musician to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star 5-time Grammy winner says global honor belongs to Africa and celebrates continent’s strong influence on music

Beninese-French singer Angelique Kidjo has become the first African musician and first Black African to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Kidjo, 66, was presented with the landmark’s 2,854th star Tuesday during a ceremony at 7011 Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

The five-time Grammy winner received the honor in the recording category, according to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“We Africans don’t know what we’ve given to the world. Without us, there’s no music possible on this planet,” Kidjo said during the ceremony, framing the recognition as a celebration of Africa’s wider cultural contribution.

Actor Willem Dafoe and Recording Academy Chief Executive Harvey Mason Jr. were guest speakers at the event.

Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez described Kidjo as an artist whose influence had inspired audiences across generations and continents.

“We are proud to honor her as the first African artist to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, recognizing her remarkable contributions to music and culture around the world,” Martinez said.

Benin’s President Romuald Wadagni also celebrated the milestone, saying Kidjo had “etched her name into history.”

“By becoming the first African artist to receive this global honor, the Beninese icon has raised the rhythms, creativity and dignity of our entire nation to the highest level,” Wadagni said.

Born in the coastal city of Ouidah in 1960, Kidjo began performing as a child before leaving Benin for France in the 1980s.

Over a career spanning more than four decades and 18 albums, she has blended the musical traditions of West Africa with R&B, funk, jazz, gospel, reggae, and Latin American influences.

Her collaborations have included artists such as Alicia Keys, Burna Boy, Carlos Santana, Peter Gabriel, Bono, Philip Glass, and Yo-Yo Ma.

Kidjo’s honors also include the 2023 Polar Music Prize, Amnesty International’s Ambassador of Conscience Award, and the World Economic Forum’s Crystal Award. Time magazine named her among its 100 most influential people in 2021.

Alongside her music, Kidjo has worked as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador and founded the Batonga Foundation, which supports the education and economic empowerment of girls and young women in Africa.