Donald Tusk says Kyiv must resolve tensions over wartime legacy as Poland maintains support against Russia

Polish premier urges Ukraine to address historical dispute, warns ties could become ‘hard business’ Donald Tusk says Kyiv must resolve tensions over wartime legacy as Poland maintains support against Russia

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Friday called on Ukraine to address a dispute over the legacy of a wartime nationalist movement, saying the issue had created a “crisis of trust” between the two countries, according to Polish broadcaster TVP.

“I have suggested to the Ukrainians that they treat this evident crisis of trust seriously,” Tusk told reporters.

Tusk said he understood Ukraine's wish to honor those who resisted Soviet rule, but questioned recognizing figures linked to a historical issue that remains contentious between the two countries.

“They caused this problem, let them find a solution,” he said.

While reaffirming Poland's support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, Tusk said Kyiv should take the concerns seriously.

“If not, it will mean our relations are governed not by empathy but by hard business,” he added.

His remarks came as Polish and Ukrainian officials met in Warsaw for talks, with the historical dispute among the issues under discussion.