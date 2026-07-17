Morning Briefing: July 17, 2026

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to start your Friday, including US forces targeting southern Iran for the sixth consecutive day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledging to continue to fight against the FETO terrorist group until it is “totally eradicated,” and US President Donald Trump alleging that starting during the 2020 election cycle, China acquired 220 million US voter files.
TOP STORIES
The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces launched a new wave of strikes against Iran for the sixth consecutive night.
"At 2 p.m. ET today, U.S. forces began conducting a new wave of strikes against Iran for the sixth consecutive night to further degrade Iranian military capabilities," it said.
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said earlier that the reason for recent US strikes is "because Iran violated the memorandum of understanding that we struck with them."
Türkiye’s president pledged to continue to fight against the FETO terrorist group until it is “totally eradicated” as the nation marks the 10th anniversary of the group’s July 15, 2016 defeated coup attempt.
“Let no one have any doubt: our fight will continue until FETO is totally eradicated and this treacherous network, which disguises itself in every possible form, is uprooted once and for all," Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
US President Donald Trump alleged that starting during the 2020 election cycle, China acquired 220 million US voter files, calling this the "largest compromise of election data in history."
In a primetime address to the nation, Trump announced the declassification of intelligence that he said showed widespread foreign interference and serious vulnerabilities in US election systems.
Citing a CIA report, he said that in mid-2018, during his first term in office, the policy of the Chinese Communist Party was to "leverage all domestic and foreign elements" that were opposed to him in an effort to reduce the votes he would get in the 2020 election, make him resign, or prevent his reelection.
NEWS IN BRIEF
BUSINESS & ECONOMY
The Turkish central government’s budget posted a surplus of 114.2 billion Turkish liras ($2.4 billion) in June, according to official figures.
Budget revenues jumped 66% from a year earlier to $32.09 billion, while expenditures increased 12.6% to $29.7 billion, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry showed.
More than 1.11 million flights, including 237,919 transit overflights, passed through Turkish airspace in the first six months of the year, according to data from the State Airports Authority General Directorate (DHMI).
An aircraft crossed Turkish airspace every 14 seconds during the January-June period as passenger traffic continued to grow.
The European Commission adopted two legally binding decisions requiring Google to expand interoperability for rival artificial intelligence (AI) assistants on Android devices and share Google Search data with eligible third-party search providers under the Digital Markets Act.
SPORTS
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer supports calls for FIFA to investigate Argentina players who displayed a banner asserting the country's claim to the Falkland Islands after their World Cup semi-final victory over England, his office said.
After Argentina's 2-1 win in the match in Atlanta, some players held up a banner which said: "Las Malvinas son Argentinas" using Argentina's term for the South Atlantic islands.
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