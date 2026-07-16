Foreign Ministry says it is ‘deeply saddened’ by incident, wishes speedy recovery to those injured

Türkiye offers condolences over deadly vehicle-ramming incident in Iraq Foreign Ministry says it is ‘deeply saddened’ by incident, wishes speedy recovery to those injured

Türkiye on Thursday offered condolences over the deaths of people in a vehicle-ramming incident in Iraq’s southern Basra province.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it was “deeply saddened” by the incident and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

At least nine people were killed and 12 others injured Thursday in the incident in Basra, Iraq’s official INA news agency reported, citing the Health Ministry.

The ministry said the figures were preliminary and that the victims were among a group of pilgrims walking to commemorate the Arbaeen Walk, an annual Shia Muslim pilgrimage to Karbala.

The Arbaeen Walk is an annual pilgrimage in which millions of people walk to the holy city of Karbala to commemorate the 40th day after the martyrdom of Husayn ibn Ali, making it one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.