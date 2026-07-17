Turkish stock exchange opens Friday lower

Türkiye’s benchmark BIST 100 index opened Friday at 14,145.75 points, down 0.74% or 105.54 points from the previous close.

The index had closed Thursday up 1.22% at 14,251.29 points, with a daily transaction volume of 185.7 billion liras ($3.94 billion).

As of 09.50 am local time (0650GMT), the lira traded at 47.1655 against the US dollar, 54.0365 against the euro, and 63.5870 against the British pound.

Gold was priced at $3,996.90 per ounce, while Brent crude oil futures stood at $84.22 per barrel.