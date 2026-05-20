Castro, others 'charged with additional crimes as well, including destruction of aircraft and four individual counts of murder,' says US official

US announces indictment against former Cuban President Raul Castro Castro, others 'charged with additional crimes as well, including destruction of aircraft and four individual counts of murder,' says US official

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced Wednesday that the US Justice Department filed criminal charges against former Cuban President Raul Castro.

"We are announcing an indictment charging Raul Castro and several others with conspiracy to kill US nationals," Blanche said at a ceremony honoring four volunteers killed in 1996 when Cuban jets shot down two planes operated by a Miami-based exile group.

"Mr. Castro, and the others are charged with additional crimes as well, including destruction of aircraft and four individual counts of murder,” he said.

Court records show that the indictment against Castro, filed in federal court in Miami, accuses him of one count of conspiracy to kill US nationals, four counts of murder and two counts of destruction of aircraft.

"For nearly 30 years, families of four murdered Americans waited for justice,” said Blanche. “The United States and President Trump does not, and will not, forget its citizens."

Blanche said evidence in the indictment against Castro was presented to a grand jury in late April, but declined to elaborate on what led prosecutors to bring charges now.

'We expect that he will show up here by his own will or by another way'

Responding to questions about the timing of the indictment and evidence linking Castro to the deaths of the Americans, Blanche said he could not justify the delay between the incident and the recent charges.

“I cannot explain or justify why now, as opposed to two decades ago or 30 years ago when it happened,” he said.

Blanche said details of the evidence supporting the charges are outlined in the indictment, but declined to provide additional information.

“As far as what the evidence is, a lot of it’s in the indictment, and it would not be appropriate or fair to comment outside of the indictment about the evidence,” he said.

Blanche said he expects the defendants to appear in the US to face charges, either voluntarily or through other means.

“This is an indictment, because we expect that there was a warrant issued for his arrest,” he said. “We expect that he will show up here by his own will or by another way.”

Asked whether recent diplomatic activity, including a visit by the CIA director to Cuba, played any role in the timing of the announcement, Blanche declined to address the question.

“I’m not going to get into why we decided to unseal the indictment today,” he said, noting that decisions about sealing and unsealing indictments can involve multiple factors. “It wasn’t that long ago; It was late April, it’s mid-May.”