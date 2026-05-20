Video posted by Israeli National Security Minister Ben-Gvir shows detained activists zip-tied, forced to kneel after being detained by Israeli forces in international waters

Austria expresses outrage to Israeli Embassy for ‘unacceptable’ treatment of Gaza flotilla activists Video posted by Israeli National Security Minister Ben-Gvir shows detained activists zip-tied, forced to kneel after being detained by Israeli forces in international waters

Austria’s foreign minister condemned footage Wednesday that was circulated by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir showing Israel’s treatment of activists detained after attempting to reach the Gaza Strip by sea, saying three Austrian nationals remain in Israeli custody.

“The videos that the far-right Police Minister Ben-Gvir has circulated regarding the treatment of the activists are absolutely unacceptable,” Beate Meinl-Reisinger wrote in a post on US social media platform X.

She said her Israeli counterpart, Gideon Saar, also “rightly condemned this sharply,” adding, "Today, we expressed our outrage to the Israeli Embassy in Vienna."

Meinl-Reisinger said Austria repeatedly urged Israel “to exercise the utmost restraint in dealing with the aid flotilla and to comply with international law.”

“We are in constant communication with the Israeli authorities,” she said, adding that staff at the Austrian Embassy were assisting those affected “to facilitate their swift departure.”

She said Austria shared “the goal of improving the humanitarian situation in Gaza,” but had “strongly advised against participating in an aid flotilla under these circumstances.”

“Naturally, the safety of Austrian citizens is our top priority,” she added.

The remarks came after a video posted by Ben-Gvir showed detained activists zip-tied and forced to kneel after being detained by Israeli forces in international waters.

The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla said Tuesday that all 50 vessels in its aid convoy had been seized by Israel.