American forces searched tanker and instructed crew to alter course before releasing vessel, says Central Command

US military boards Iranian-flagged oil tanker in Gulf of Oman, releases after search American forces searched tanker and instructed crew to alter course before releasing vessel, says Central Command

US Marines boarded an Iranian-flagged commercial oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman earlier Wednesday as part of ongoing enforcement operations tied to a US maritime blockade, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM).

"Earlier today in the Gulf of Oman, U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit boarded M/T Celestial Sea, an Iranian-flagged commercial oil tanker suspected of attempting to violate the U.S. blockade by transiting toward an Iranian port," CENTCOM said on US social media company X.

CENTCOM added that American forces searched the tanker and instructed the crew to alter course before releasing the vessel.

"U.S. forces continue to fully enforce the blockade and have now redirected 91 commercial ships to ensure compliance," it said.