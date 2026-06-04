Children under 5 account for nearly one-third of foodborne disease cases despite making up just 9% of global population

Unsafe food causes 1.5M deaths, 866M illnesses annually: WHO Children under 5 account for nearly one-third of foodborne disease cases despite making up just 9% of global population

Unsafe food causes an estimated 866 million illnesses and 1.5 million deaths worldwide each year, with young children facing a disproportionately high burden, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday.

New WHO estimates show that children under the age of five are nearly three times more likely to become ill from contaminated food than older children and adults. Although they represent just 9% of the world's population, they account for almost one-third of all foodborne disease cases, according to the agency's latest report.

The report said many illnesses and deaths could be prevented through improved water, sanitation and hygiene, safer food practices, and better access to health care.

"Food safety is not an abstract issue – it touches every meal, every family, every day," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

While biological hazards such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites caused the vast majority of foodborne illnesses, chemical contamination accounted for a disproportionate share of deaths.

According to WHO, chemical hazards were responsible for 73% of food-related deaths in 2021. Inorganic arsenic and lead alone were linked to more than 1 million deaths, largely because they increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer.

The report also highlighted the economic impact of unsafe food, estimating that foodborne diseases resulted in $310 billion in lost productivity in 2021. When adjusted for cost-of-living differences, that figure rises to $647 billion.

Major regional disparities persist, with Africa and Southeast Asia accounting for nearly three-quarters of all foodborne illnesses and 60% of deaths worldwide, the report said.

WHO warned that climate change, antimicrobial resistance, and inequalities in food systems are worsening risks and called on governments to strengthen surveillance, prevention measures, and food safety regulations.