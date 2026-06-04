Videos circulating online show a Lufthansa Dreamliner on its belly at a gate after its nose gear collapsed, prompting a large emergency response

Lufthansa employees injured after plane’s gear collapse at Frankfurt airport gate Videos circulating online show a Lufthansa Dreamliner on its belly at a gate after its nose gear collapsed, prompting a large emergency response

Several Lufthansa employees were injured in an accident involving a Lufthansa aircraft at Frankfurt Airport, media reports said on Thursday.

Lufthansa confirmed that an “incident” occurred at Frankfurt Airport around 12.45 pm (1045GMT). A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was involved.

The German Press Agency (dpa) cited an unnamed spokesperson as saying, “While parked, the aircraft’s nose gear unexpectedly retracted.”

The aircraft was Flight LH450 and was scheduled to fly to Los Angeles.

“At the time of the incident, crew members and ground staff were on board. Passengers had not yet boarded,” a Lufthansa spokesperson said. “Several employees were injured and are currently receiving medical treatment.”

The exact circumstances are currently being investigated in cooperation with the relevant authorities. Technicians and support staff are on site.

Images on social media show a Dreamliner lying on its belly right next to a gate, with a large number of emergency responders at the scene.

A video circulating online shows the nose of the plane suddenly dropping downward. The nose landing gear wheels buckle forward, two flaps on the nose landing gear appear to break off, and the engines appear to be close to the ground.

According to its own statements, Lufthansa has set up a crisis management team and said it will issue a further statement.

The Boeing 787-9 had apparently only been in regular service since mid-January 2026.