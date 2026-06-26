‘We and our humanitarian partners remain fully mobilized, working closely with national authorities to ensure assistance reaches those most in need as quickly as possible,’ says UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric

UN pledges ‘full cooperation’ for Venezuela earthquake relief efforts ‘We and our humanitarian partners remain fully mobilized, working closely with national authorities to ensure assistance reaches those most in need as quickly as possible,’ says UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric

The UN has pledged "full cooperation" to support relief efforts in Venezuela following two powerful earthquakes that struck the country on June 24, causing significant casualties and damage, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

Dujarric said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres spoke Thursday night with Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, during which he "expressed his solidarity with the people and government of Venezuela."

"Following the devastating earthquakes, the Secretary-General pledged the full cooperation of the UN system in support of the government's lead relief efforts," Dujarric said.

On the ground, the UN and its humanitarian partners are rapidly scaling up their response by conducting assessments and mobilizing emergency assistance.

"The emergency relief coordinator, Tom Fletcher, allocated yesterday $15 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund. All of this to support urgent lifesaving assistance, including healthcare, shelter, food, and water," he said.

According to Dujarric, 30 international search-and-rescue teams comprising more than 1,600 personnel and 100 search dogs are deploying in Venezuela from multiple countries.

The Venezuelan government is leading search-and-rescue operations, emergency medical care and damage assessments, while international assistance continues to expand, he added.

"We and our humanitarian partners remain fully mobilized, working closely with national authorities to ensure assistance reaches those most in need as quickly as possible," Dujarric said.