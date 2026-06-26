All waiting Turkish-owned ships leave Strait of Hormuz safely Turkish-owned vessels, carrying arpund 100 personnel, leaves Strait of Hormuz, Turkish transport minister says

A total of 15 Turkish-owned ships waiting in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf safely departed the region as of June 26, the Turkish transport anf infrastructure minister said on Friday.

Abdulkadir Uraloglu said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal that the departing vessels carried a total of 99 Turkish personnel.



The strategic water-way was closed due to clashes between Iran, US and Israel for more than 100 days.

Uraloglu stated that authorities continuously monitored developments in the region from the first moment in coordination with all relevant institutions.

Three other Turkish-owned vessels in the region did not request departure because they continued their commercial activities within the Gulf, he added.

Türkiye did not have any ships with an immediate request to leave the Persian Gulf, he stressed.



Officials carefully continued to monitor the process to ensure the safety of citizens and sailors.

