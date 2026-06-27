Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Morning Briefing: June 27, 2026 Anadolu’s recap of top stories from around the globe

Here's a rundown of all the news you need to start your Saturday, including US striking Iran following attack on a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, the death toll from Venezuela earthquakes rising to 920 and Lebanon, Israel signing US-sponsored framework deal in Washington.

TOP STORIES

US strikes Iran following attack on ship in Strait of Hormuz: CENTCOM

The US carried out strikes inside Iran in response to an attack on a commercial ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

CENTCOM said a US aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage sites, as well as coastal radar facilities.

Later, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it responded with attacks against US military installations in the region.

Thursday’s attack on a Singapore-registered commercial vessel has reignited tensions between the US and Iran.

Death toll from Venezuela earthquakes rises to 920

The death toll from two powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela has risen to 920, while the number injured has reached 3,360, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez confirmed.

Rodriguez said in a televised address that the "seismic doublet" that hit the northern coast Wednesday was followed by strong aftershocks and caused severe damage across the hardest-hit areas of La Guaira state.

He said 383 buildings sustained major damage, leaving infrastructure heavily compromised. A total of 3,007 people have been displaced and are being housed in temporary shelters and field hospitals.

Lebanon, Israel sign US-sponsored 'framework deal' in Washington

Lebanon and Israel signed a US-sponsored "framework deal" in Washington, concluding the fifth round of negotiations between the two sides.

The framework affirms a shared goal of achieving “lasting peace and security” in Lebanon and declares the sides’ “ambition to end conflict between them, ensure the sovereignty and security of both countries, and establish peaceful neighborly relations between the two countries.”

Hezbollah has rejected the deal.

NEWS IN BRIEF

US President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 100% tariff on imports from any country that adopts a digital services tax on American companies.

Dozens of demonstrators protested in the central Israeli city of Bnei Brak, blocking major roads to demand equal military service obligations and the conscription of ultra-Orthodox Jews, known as Haredim.

The UN has pledged "full cooperation" to support relief efforts in Venezuela following two powerful earthquakes that struck the country on June 24.

Russia and Ukraine carried out another prisoner exchange, with each side returning 160 prisoners of war.

Burkina Faso decided to cut diplomatic ties with former colonial ruler France, accused Paris of persistently acting against its interests.

Türkiye and Canada are working to elevate ties to a strategic level, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said following talks with Canadian counterpart Anita Anand in Ottawa.

Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton pleaded guilty to one count of retaining national security information.

The US lifted its block on Anthropic's Claude Mythos 5 AI model, allowing its distribution to more than 100 American institutions.

SPORTS

Cape Verde make history in World Cup debut by reaching next round

Cape Verde made history in their debut appearance by drawing 0-0 with Saudi Arabia in their final Group H match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and securing their place in the next round.

But in the end, Cape Verde, due to Spain’s victory against Uruguay, flipped the group table to their advantage, becoming the smallest nation to ever advance out of the group stage in the tournament.

Elsewhere, Spain advanced with a 1-0 win over Uruguay, France defeated Norway 4-1, while Senegal decimated Iraq with a 5-0 victory.

BUSINESS & ECONOMY

All waiting Turkish-owned ships leave Strait of Hormuz safely

A total of 15 Turkish-owned ships waiting in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf safely departed the region as of June 26, the Turkish transport anf infrastructure minister said.

Abdulkadir Uraloglu said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal that the departing vessels carried a total of 99 Turkish personnel.

The strategic water-way was closed due to clashes between Iran, US and Israel for more than 100 days.