Turkish President Erdogan holds intensive diplomatic talks during NATO summit in Ankara Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets leaders, including US President Trump, France’s Macron, Germany’s Merz, during 36th NATO summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a series of bilateral meetings with world leaders during the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit, hosted by Türkiye at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

President Erdogan met leaders, including US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as part of the summit diplomacy.

Ahead of the summit, Erdogan received Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev on July 6 and said Türkiye-Bulgaria relations were advancing in a multidimensional way, with efforts continuing to improve cooperation in areas including trade, transport, defense industry and energy.

He also met NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte the same day, saying it would be important for the Ankara summit to address issues ranging from collective defense to expanding defense industry cooperation among allies.

On the first day of the summit, Erdogan received Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and said enhancing Türkiye-Canada ties in trade, security, defense industry and energy would benefit both countries.

Erdogan also met Finnish President Stubb, saying Ankara was pleased with the growing momentum in bilateral trade and would continue efforts to advance cooperation. He said Türkiye supports strengthening NATO’s European pillar, but added that this could not replace the transatlantic bond. He also stressed that non-EU NATO allies should be included in EU defense initiatives.

Erdogan said Türkiye was working for a dialogue-based resolution to the wars involving Iran and Ukraine, and was also continuing efforts to secure a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and uninterrupted humanitarian aid access to the enclave.

Trump welcomed with official ceremony

US President Trump, who paid his first official visit to Türkiye, was welcomed by President Erdogan at the newly opened Ankara Airport before being received at the Presidential Complex with an “A+ type” official ceremony.

Speaking before their one-on-one meeting, Erdogan said the NATO summit being held in Ankara, with all leaders gathering in Türkiye, added “separate strength” to the occasion.

Asked about the F-35 program and delivery of engines for Türkiye’s KAAN fighter jet, Erdogan said the F-35 issue was “not new” for Türkiye and had previously been discussed with the US.

“We received a promise for five aircraft. Mr. Trump also gave us his word on this issue,” Erdogan said, adding that he believed a favorable decision on the F-35 issue would come out of the summit.

The two leaders later chaired talks between their delegations.

Erdogan and first lady Emine Erdogan also hosted a dinner and reception in honor of the leaders and their spouses attending the summit. Guests were welcomed at the Presidential Complex with marches performed by the Turkish Defense Ministry’s Janissary Band, and were served dishes from Turkish cuisine after a family photo.

Leaders meet for main summit session

On the second day of the summit, Erdogan welcomed leaders arriving at the Presidential Complex for the main session and posed for separate photos before an official family photo was taken.

The heads of state and government then proceeded to the main meeting. Erdogan entered the hall while speaking with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, and later briefly spoke with Trump before the session alongside Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and National Intelligence Organization chief Ibrahim Kalin.

After the meeting, Erdogan held talks with Macron and said it is time for Türkiye and France to raise their mutual trade targets and continue efforts to advance cooperation in all areas.

On Iran, Erdogan said Türkiye hoped the Islamabad Agreement would help bring peace to the region, adding that Ankara was “optimistic but cautious” and that provocations should be avoided.

Erdogan then received Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and said it is important to work to develop cooperation between Türkiye and Italy in many areas, particularly defense industry, investment, energy and trade.

In a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Erdogan said advancing Türkiye-Germany cooperation, especially in defense industry and trade, would benefit both countries. He also warned against actions and provocations that could undermine the understanding reached between Iran and the US, saying Türkiye would continue working for lasting peace.

Türkiye, UK sign Security, Defense Partnership Document

Erdogan also met with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and said cooperation and close dialogue between Türkiye and the United Kingdom were important, adding that the two countries would continue developing relations through new steps.

During the meeting, the two leaders signed a Security and Defense Partnership Document between Türkiye and the UK.

The document reaffirms Türkiye and the UK’s strong commitments to each other’s defense and to the North Atlantic Treaty.

Erdogan also met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and said efforts to develop Türkiye-Syria cooperation would continue to increase, stressing that Türkiye would keep standing by the Syrian people. He said Syria remaining outside regional conflicts is vital for the country’s reconstruction.

After the summit session, Erdogan held a news conference and answered questions from Turkish and international reporters.

He later met with European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at a working dinner.

Erdogan said Türkiye has been an EU candidate country and a member of the Customs Union for years, and has become an important production hub in Europe. He said the integrated nature of the economies increases Europe’s competitiveness globally, adding that Türkiye naturally expects to be included in EU regulations on trade and investments.

Erdogan also met with Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajic, Slovak President Pellegrini and Albanian Prime Minister Rama at the Presidential Complex during the summit.