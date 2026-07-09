Reports say at least 5 women have accused Cardinal Cristobal Lopez Romero of sexual harassment, allegations he denies as Vatican conducts preliminary investigation

Spanish cardinal accused of misconduct suspends himself pending Vatican inquiry Reports say at least 5 women have accused Cardinal Cristobal Lopez Romero of sexual harassment, allegations he denies as Vatican conducts preliminary investigation

Cardinal Cristobal Lopez Romero, the Spanish archbishop of Rabat, Morocco, has suspended himself from public ministry after being accused of inappropriate behavior towards adult women, according to a statement published by Vatican News.

The 74-year-old cardinal said the allegations have prompted the Roman Catholic Church to open a preliminary investigation.

“I am accused of inappropriate behavior toward adult women,” Lopez Romero said in a statement published by Vatican News on Tuesday.

In a further statement released on Wednesday, the cardinal said the investigation is now “in the hands of the Roman Catholic Church” and pledged his full cooperation with the process.

To avoid interfering with the investigation, he said he would refrain from presiding over public celebrations and participating in pastoral activities until the matter is addressed.

Acknowledging that the allegations have caused distress and raised legitimate questions among the faithful, Lopez Romero said the diocesan community should be informed without delay and asked for understanding while the investigation continued.

Reports in the Italian media said that at least five women had accused the cardinal of sexual harassment. Lopez Romero has denied the allegations.

Lopez Romero was previously mentioned as a potential candidate for the papacy during the Catholic Church's conclave last year.

The Vatican's preliminary investigation is ongoing.