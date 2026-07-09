Options will be discussed by EU member states' foreign ministers at July 13 meeting

EU Commission outlines options to restrict trade with Israeli settlements Options will be discussed by EU member states' foreign ministers at July 13 meeting

The European Commission has presented EU member states with an options paper outlining possible measures to further restrict trade with Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, including a potential full or partial import ban, a spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

Speaking at the EU Commission's midday press briefing in Brussels, spokesperson Olof Gill said the non-paper had been sent to member states in line with the European Council's June conclusions and would be discussed by EU foreign ministers at Monday's Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

He said the paper outlines options "to improve the current system of differentiated treatment as regards trade with the Israeli settlements" and also presents "options to restrict or ban the import of goods from these illegal settlements with a view to responding to any such deteriorating situation."

Gill declined to provide further details, saying the EU Commission would first await discussions among member states before deciding on any next steps.

According to a copy of the paper seen by Euronews, the EU Commission examines three possible approaches: introducing export licensing requirements for settlement goods, imposing prohibitive tariffs, or adopting a full or partial ban on imports originating from Israeli settlements.

The paper does not constitute a formal legislative proposal, and no decision is expected at Monday's foreign ministers' meeting Monday.

Diplomatic sources told Euronews the discussion is intended to gather member states' views before the EU Commission decides whether to move forward with concrete proposals.

Euronews reported that the EU Commission maintains that such measures should be adopted under the EU's Common Foreign and Security Policy, which requires unanimous approval by all 27 member states.

However, the EU Council's legal service reportedly advised member states that a measure based on the EU's Common Commercial Policy could also be legally feasible, depending on its scope.

Such an approach would allow the measure to be adopted by a qualified majority rather than unanimously.

The initiative follows growing calls from EU member states to tighten trade restrictions on Israeli settlements.

At least 20 EU countries reportedly asked the EU Commission in June to clarify what measures could be taken in response to the continued expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.