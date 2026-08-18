Fidan discusses situation in Strait of Hormuz with Sheikh Mohammed, latest regional developments with Shaibani

Turkish foreign minister speaks with Qatari, Syrian counterparts Fidan discusses situation in Strait of Hormuz with Sheikh Mohammed, latest regional developments with Shaibani

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held separate phone calls with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani, Foreign Ministry sources said.

With Sheikh Mohammed, Fidan discussed the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, while the latest developments in the region were reviewed with Shaibani, the sources added.

Further details on the conversations were not immediately available.