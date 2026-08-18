Lucisano produced more than 130 films during career spanning over 7 decades

Veteran Italian film producer Fulvio Lucisano dies at 98 Lucisano produced more than 130 films during career spanning over 7 decades

Veteran Italian film producer Fulvio Lucisano has died at the age of 98, Italian media reported Tuesday.

His daughter Paola confirmed his death on social media, writing, “Rest in peace, Dad,” according to Italian news agency ANSA.

Born in Rome in 1928, Lucisano began his career in the late 1940s at Istituto Luce, where he worked in documentary production.

He founded Italian International Film in 1958 and went on to become one of the leading figures in Italian cinema, producing more than 130 films over a career spanning more than seven decades.

His productions included Ricomincio da tre (I'm Starting from Three), Il grande cocomero (The Great Pumpkin), Fantozzi - Il ritorno, and Notte prima degli esami (Night Before the Exams).

Lucisano worked with several prominent names in Italian cinema, including Lina Wertmuller, Luigi Comencini, Alberto Sordi, Mario Bava, and Massimo Troisi.

He also served as president of Italy's national film industry association ANICA from 1998 to 2001.

During his career, Lucisano received five David di Donatello awards, including a lifetime achievement honor in 2009, as well as four Nastri d'Argento awards.

Italian Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli hailed Lucisano as “one of the great architects of Italian cinema,” praising his passion, intuition, and ability to recognize talent.