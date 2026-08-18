63% of Palestinians refused short-term visas, while over 50% refused long-term visas

Irish visa refusal rate for Palestinians tops 50% for 1st time in decade: Report 63% of Palestinians refused short-term visas, while over 50% refused long-term visas

The Irish government refused more Palestinian visa applications than it granted for the first time in a decade, surpassing a 50% refusal rate, Irish daily The Ditch reported.

Government statistics showed that 63% of Palestinians seeking to stay in Ireland on a short-term basis had their applications refused, the report revealed over the weekend.

It noted that the rate of visa refusals for Palestinian applicants had risen fourfold since 2023.

Meanwhile, more than half of Palestinians applying for long-term visas are now being refused, compared with just 9% last year.

The report, citing the University Times, also pointed to a sharp increase in the number of Palestinians refused study visas for Ireland.

It further recalled that travelers from Israel continue to enjoy visa-free travel to Ireland.