Thousands join anti-government protest in Georgia’s capital

Thousands of demonstrators gathered late Tuesday in Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi, for an anti-government protest organized by opposition groups calling for closer ties with the European Union.

The rally, led by the Opposition Alliance — a coalition of several pro-EU opposition parties — began outside Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University before protesters marched towards the national parliament building.

Demonstrators accused the government of undermining Georgia’s European integration ambitions and criticized what they described as ineffective policies regarding the country’s EU accession process.

Protesters carried Georgian, EU, US and Ukrainian flags while chanting anti-government slogans along the route through central Tbilisi, including Petre Melikishvili and Shota Rustaveli avenues.

Many at the rally also demanded the release of people arrested during earlier demonstrations that began on Nov. 28, 2024 after the government announced that it would suspend the opening of EU accession negotiations for four years.

Addressing supporters outside parliament, opposition leader Nika Gvaramia said the alliance’s goal was to push for new parliamentary elections.

“We are launching a campaign across Georgia. Georgia deserves better,” he told the crowd.

The demonstration ended peacefully.