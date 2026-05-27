Many drones exploded in military zones as Israeli army sought ways to counter growing threat, says Channel 12

Israel hit by more than 15 Hezbollah drones as military struggles for response: Report Many drones exploded in military zones as Israeli army sought ways to counter growing threat, says Channel 12

More than 15 explosive drones launched by Lebanon’s Hezbollah group detonated in Israel on Tuesday, mostly in military zones, as the Israeli army continues to grapple with the growing threat posed by such attacks, according to a local media report.

Israel’s Channel 12 said the drones have become a growing source of concern for Israeli officials, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently describing them as a “major threat” and urging the military to find solutions.

The broadcaster said the Israeli army has turned to suppliers in several European countries to speed up deliveries of protective systems and equipment for troops in Lebanon and along the confrontation line near the Lebanese border.

It said the Israeli army intensified operations in southern Lebanon on Tuesday in an effort to reduce the threat of explosive drones. Residents of northern Israeli settlements, however, said the operations remained limited and had not altered the security situation.

To counter the threat, more than 250,000 square meters of protective netting have already been deployed, while the army has begun purchasing an additional 280,000 square meters, said Channel 12.

According to the broadcaster, the military’s technology division is working on innovations to counter the drones, but security officials acknowledge that results on the ground remain insufficient and that no final solution has yet emerged.

Israel sharply escalated attacks on Lebanon in recent hours following threats by Netanyahu to intensify strikes against Hezbollah and deliver what he described as “powerful blows” to the group amid mounting concerns over drone attacks.

Since March 2, Israel has been conducting an expanded offensive on Lebanon, killing nearly 3,200 people, injuring over 9,600 and displacing over 1.6 million people, according to official figures.

The Israeli army has continued its daily attacks despite a US-mediated ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was later extended into early July.