Trip comes as Pakistan continues mediation between Iran, US while ceasefire efforts in Lebanon remain under pressure

Lebanese army chief visits Pakistan amid Israeli escalation, mediation efforts Trip comes as Pakistan continues mediation between Iran, US while ceasefire efforts in Lebanon remain under pressure

Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Gen. Rodolphe Haykal departed for Pakistan on Saturday on an official visit amid continued Israeli attacks on Lebanon and ongoing Pakistani mediation efforts between Iran and the US.

In a statement, the Lebanese army said Haykal traveled to Pakistan at the invitation of Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

The army did not provide details on the duration of the visit or his itinerary.

The trip comes as Israel continues military operations in Lebanon despite a fragile ceasefire that took effect in mid-April. According to Lebanese authorities, Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed 3,593 people and injured 10,990 others.

The visit also coincides with Pakistan’s mediation efforts between Tehran and Washington, which intersect with broader diplomatic initiatives aimed at preserving stability in Lebanon.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said a ceasefire in Lebanon was an integral component of any agreement between Iran and the US.

However, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Friday that Iran should stop treating southern Lebanon and its residents as a bargaining chip in negotiations with Washington.

The US and Israel launched military operations against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering a conflict that has killed more than 3,000 people in Iran, according to Iranian authorities. Tehran responded with attacks on US and Israeli targets, as well as what it described as US military facilities in several countries.

A temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but negotiations stalled three days later. Washington subsequently imposed a blockade on Iranian ports, including facilities along the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.

On Thursday, the US, Lebanon, and Israel announced a declaration of intent following four rounds of talks in Washington aimed at reinforcing the ceasefire and reducing tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border.

*Writing by Sahin Demir in Istanbul