- Village of Shevchenka in Kharkiv region went under Moscow’s control, Defense Ministry says

Russia claims its forces have captured another Ukrainian settlement - Village of Shevchenka in Kharkiv region went under Moscow’s control, Defense Ministry says

Russia on Saturday claimed its forces have captured another settlement in Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram that the village of Shevchenka in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region went under Moscow’s control.

The settlement is located about 1 kilometer (0.62 miles) from the Ukrainian-Russian border.

Ukraine has not yet commented on the Russian claim. Independent verification of claims is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.