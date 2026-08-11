Seoul to upgrade K2 tanks, anti-ship missiles to counter evolving threats Modernization programs include active protection systems for tanks and extended-range Haeseong-II missiles

South Korea will upgrade its K2 main battle tanks and Haeseong-II long-range anti-ship missiles as part of efforts to strengthen military capabilities against evolving threats, local media reported Tuesday.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) approved a 3.43 trillion won ($2.43 billion) project to modernize the K2 tank with an active protection system designed to intercept anti-tank missiles and drones, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The tanks will also receive systems to jam drones and improvised explosive devices, as well as remote-controlled weapon stations allowing crews to aim and fire from inside the armored vehicles.

The K2 modernization program will run from 2028 to 2046, with upgraded tanks expected to enter service in 2033.

DAPA also approved a 1.63 trillion won ($1.15 billion) program to upgrade the Haeseong-II anti-ship missile, aiming to double its strike range with a more powerful turbofan engine.

Development is expected to be completed by 2033, with mass production scheduled to begin in 2034.

The upgraded missiles are expected to be deployed aboard South Korea’s next-generation KDDX destroyers.

Separately, the Defense Ministry said it would support the temporary relocation of Air Force operations from Gwangju to facilitate a major semiconductor and artificial intelligence cluster project.

President Lee Jae Myung instructed the ministry on Monday to pursue the temporary relocation while minimizing any impact on military readiness.

