Suspects accused of intercepting fighter jet communications and obtaining classified material linked to South Korea-US military exercises

South Korea arrests 2 former Chinese military officers over alleged espionage Suspects accused of intercepting fighter jet communications and obtaining classified material linked to South Korea-US military exercises

South Korean police have arrested two former Chinese military officers on allegations of intercepting military communications and obtaining classified information related to joint South Korea-US exercises, local media reported Tuesday.

One suspect in his 60s and a former member of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) allegedly made repeated visits to South Korea on tourist visas and intercepted communications between fighter jets and air traffic control towers, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police.

Police said he operated from a hotel near an airport in the southwestern city of Gunsan, with visits beginning in January 2024 and reportedly coinciding with regular South Korea-US Air Force exercises.

The suspect told investigators that listening to aircraft communications was his “hobby,” but authorities are investigating whether information was passed to Chinese authorities.

A second suspect, a 45-year-old ethnic Korean Chinese national and retired PLA officer, allegedly recruited a South Korean woman working at Camp Humphreys, a major US military base in Pyeongtaek, to obtain classified information on allied forces exercises.

Police said he concealed his identity while operating a US military supplies store near the base and allegedly conducted the activities between November 2021 and May.

Both suspects face charges that include benefiting the enemy and violations of laws protecting military information and communications.