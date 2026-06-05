‘Unfortunately, the Russian side once again chooses war – everyone heard the response today. Weak response,’ says Ukraine’s president

Zelenskyy says Putin's reaction to open letter proposing leaders meeting ‘weak' ‘Unfortunately, the Russian side once again chooses war – everyone heard the response today. Weak response,’ says Ukraine’s president

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday defined the reaction to his open letter addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week as a “weak” one.

“Unfortunately, the Russian side once again chooses war – everyone heard the response today. Weak response,” Zelenskyy said in an evening video address posted on US social media company X.

Accusing his Russian counterpart of not seeking to end the ongoing Ukraine war, Zelenskyy said he thinks many around the world were disappointed by Putin’s response to his open letter.

The Ukrainian president’s remarks came as his Russian counterpart told this year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) that he currently sees no point in holding a meeting with Zelenskyy.

Speaking at the plenary session of SPIEF earlier Friday, Putin said the open letter addressed to him contained “elements of rudeness,” expressing: “Is this a way to create conditions for personal meetings and negotiations, or is it creating an environment in which any personal meetings are truly impossible? I think it's the latter.”

When asked whether a meeting with Zelenskyy was possible, Putin replied he does not “see the point in meeting,” going on to claim that the “only point for the Ukrainian side is to stop the advance of our Armed Forces, that's all.”

In an open letter published Thursday, Zelenskyy called for direct talks with Putin and said Ukraine was prepared to observe a ceasefire for the duration of negotiations, among other matters.