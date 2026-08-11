Beyazit Akman’s new historical novel follows Gerard of Cremona, who left Italy in search of Ptolemy’s Almagest

‘Gerard of Andalus’: Turkish novelist traces translator who carried Islamic science to medieval Europe Beyazit Akman’s new historical novel follows Gerard of Cremona, who left Italy in search of Ptolemy’s Almagest

Gerard translated more than 80 works from Arabic into Latin, helping lay foundations for Europe’s scientific transformation, author says

A medieval scholar who traveled across Europe in pursuit of a single book eventually came across a vast body of knowledge that would help transform intellectual life in the Latin-speaking world, according to Turkish academic and historical novelist Beyazit Akman.

Akman, known for research-based historical novels and his years of academic work in the US, has brought the story of Gerard of Cremona to contemporary readers in his new novel, Gerard of Andalus.

He describes Gerard as “one of the most important figures who brought the Renaissance to the West,” arguing that his unusual journey and decades of translation played a central role in transferring scientific knowledge from the Islamic world to medieval Europe.

Akman told Anadolu that Gerard’s story began with his determination to find one of the foundational works in the history of astronomy: Ptolemy’s Almagest.

Unable to locate the work anywhere in the 12th-century Latin world, Gerard abandoned his life in Cremona, in present-day Italy, and embarked on a dangerous journey toward Al-Andalus.

“When Gerard arrived, he discovered not only an Arabic copy of the Almagest but also an extraordinary treasury of knowledge extending from Aristotle and Hippocrates to al-Khwarizmi and Ibn Sina,” Akman said.

“With immense determination, he learned Arabic so that he could translate these works and began working with an Andalusian scholar named Galib.”

Gerard spent approximately four decades translating more than 80 works on astronomy, medicine, mathematics and philosophy into Latin, Akman said.

The translations included works by Euclid, Ibn al-Haytham, al-Farabi and al-Kindi.

“From the numerals we use today to astronomy, traces of these priceless works that he introduced to the Latin world can be found in many fields of modern science,” he added.

A figure left in the shadows of history



Despite Gerard’s influence on the history of science, Akman said the translator remained largely forgotten for centuries.

Akman first encountered Gerard while conducting doctoral research in the US and examined his life more closely while working on his novel 1492: The Gates of Heaven, published in 2012.

“He continued to appear at different stages of my academic research for nearly 15 years,” Akman said. “Despite this, I saw that he was usually mentioned only in encyclopedia entries consisting of a few lines.”

“Gerard left behind the world he knew to find a single book. In the end, he reached a great treasure accumulated by humanity over centuries.”

Akman said he was deeply impressed by Gerard’s complete devotion to knowledge and believed the true story deserved to reach a wider audience.

The role of scholars such as Ibn Sina, al-Khwarizmi and al-Farabi in transmitting knowledge between civilizations also makes the story particularly meaningful for Turkish readers, he added.

Translation movement helped prepare ground for Renaissance



Discussing intellectual life in Latin Europe before Gerard’s translations, Akman cautioned that the term “Dark Ages” should be used carefully.

During centuries when intellectual production was relatively limited in Latin Europe, the Islamic world had a vibrant scientific and cultural life, he said.

“Direct access to the ancient Greek heritage was restricted in Latin Europe at the time, and intellectual life was largely shaped around religious institutions,” Akman said.

“It would not be correct to describe all Christian thought as hostile to reason, but there were serious disputes about the boundaries between faith and reason.”

Figures such as Peter Abelard, who emphasized questioning and critical inquiry, faced strong opposition, while some works by Aristotle and Ibn Rushd were prohibited in 13th-century Paris, he noted.

“The acceptance of scientific thought was neither easy nor linear. Galileo’s trial is the best-known example of this long tension,” he said.

“This is precisely where Gerard’s importance emerges. By transferring into Latin the knowledge that had been preserved and developed in the Islamic world for centuries, he established a powerful foundation for Europe’s scientific transformation—in other words, the Renaissance.”

‘Behind today’s AI and algorithms stands al-Khwarizmi’



Akman said portraying Ibn Sina, al-Khwarizmi and Ibn Rushd merely as intermediaries who preserved ancient Greek learning would be a serious injustice to their contributions.

“They did not simply translate the knowledge that came before them. They interpreted it, criticized it, and advanced it through their own original methods,” he said.

Ibn Sina’s Canon of Medicine systematically classified diseases and remained among the most important textbooks at European universities for centuries, Akman noted.

The work of al-Khwarizmi, meanwhile, was instrumental in establishing algebra as an independent field of study.

The spread of Hindu-Arabic numerals and zero also made calculations that had been extremely difficult with Roman numerals far easier, he said.

“The word ‘algebra’ comes directly from the title of his work, while ‘algorithm’ derives from the Latinized form of al-Khwarizmi’s name,” Akman said.

“So behind today’s artificial intelligence and algorithms stands al-Khwarizmi. The name of a mathematician who lived more than a thousand years ago continues to exist at the heart of modern technologies, from artificial intelligence to banking.”

Can one book change a civilization?



Akman said his novel, published this year, offers readers a historical adventure built around Gerard’s pursuit of knowledge.

The story begins with the search for a single book unavailable in Europe, but its protagonist soon finds himself following clues to a much larger secret.

“Gerard pursues a greater mystery hidden in the dark corridors of monasteries, burned libraries and forbidden manuscripts,” Akman said.

“On one side are those who have declared war on knowledge; on the other are those who risk their lives to protect it.”

Every text Gerard encounters begins a new search, while every truth he learns exposes him to greater danger, according to the author.

The novel takes readers through Rome, Paris, Cordoba and Toledo while exploring the routes through which numerals, medicine, astronomy and philosophy reached Europe.

Akman said one central question follows readers until the final page: Can a book truly change the fate of one person — or even an entire civilization?

“Gerard of Al-Andalus is a true story that conceals its answer in the shadows of history, in the ashes of burned manuscripts and in the pages of a book that remained closed for centuries,” he said.