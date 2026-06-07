Central Command says it intercepted, destroyed Iranian one-way attack drones that posed threat to international maritime traffic, as tensions continue to rise

US military shoots down 2 Iranian drones above Strait of Hormuz Central Command says it intercepted, destroyed Iranian one-way attack drones that posed threat to international maritime traffic, as tensions continue to rise

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Saturday that American forces shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones above the Strait of Hormuz, and that the unmanned aerial vehicles posed a threat to international maritime traffic in the strategically vital waterway.

"Earlier today, US forces in the Middle East shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones that threatened international maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM wrote on US social media platform X.

It added that American forces "remain postured and ready to continue defending against Iranian aggression."

The incident marks the latest in a series of tensions between Washington and Tehran in the region.

Regional tensions have escalated after the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, triggering a cycle of retaliatory attacks that widened instability across the region.

Iran, in retaliation, subsequently launched strikes against Israel and targeted countries hosting US military bases, while also disrupting shipping through the strait, a critical route for global energy supplies.

A ceasefire later took effect, though diplomatic efforts to secure a broader agreement have continued.