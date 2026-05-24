'During the shooting one bystander was also struck by gunfire,' Secret Service says, adding no injuries to officers

Suspect killed after opening fire near White House 'During the shooting one bystander was also struck by gunfire,' Secret Service says, adding no injuries to officers

A suspect was killed Saturday after allegedly opening fire near the White House complex, according to the US Secret Service.

The agency said in a statement that the incident occurred shortly after 6 pm (2200GMT) near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, just outside the White House grounds.

Authorities said an individual “pulled a weapon from his bag and began firing” in the area.

"Secret Service Police returned fire striking the suspect who was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. During the shooting one bystander was also struck by gunfire," it said, adding no injuries were sustained by officers.

The condition of the bystander was not immediately known.

The agency also confirmed that President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time of the incident, though “no protectees or operations were impacted.”

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ABC News, citing a White House official, reported that at the time of the shooting, Trump was in the Oval Office working with aides Steven Cheung, Natalie Harp, Margo Martin and others.

The incident is under investigation, said the Secret Service.

FBI chief Kash Patel said his agency is on the scene and supporting the Secret Service.

The DC Police Department said it is also on scene of the investigation.

A lockdown at the White House was later lifted.