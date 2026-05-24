Administration’s policies have contributed to rising infant mortality, food insecurity, declining standard of living, group says in letter

Congressional Black Caucus urges Trump administration to end Cuba oil blockade amid humanitarian crisis Administration’s policies have contributed to rising infant mortality, food insecurity, declining standard of living, group says in letter

The Congressional Black Caucus urged the Trump administration Saturday to end an oil blockade against Cuba, warning that US policy is worsening a humanitarian crisis on the island.

A letter by Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Yvette D. Clarke urged President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to lift restrictions that the caucus said have intensified shortages of food, fuel and basic resources for Cubans.

The caucus said the administration’s policies have contributed to rising infant mortality, food insecurity and a declining standard of living. Clarke argued that ordinary Cubans, rather than political leaders, are bearing the consequences of Washington’s pressure campaign.

“Under the administration’s oil blockade and tightening of sanctions, Cubans are dying,” wrote Clarke, citing reporting that Cuba’s infant mortality rate has more than doubled since 2018.

The statement marks a direct challenge from the Congressional Black Caucus to the administration’s Cuba policy. The caucus accused the White House of pursuing measures that have deepened civilian suffering and it urged the US to prioritize humanitarian relief.

“Enough is enough,” Clarke wrote, demanding that the administration end the oil blockade, lift sanctions and allow Cubans access to essential resources.

The appeal comes as Cuba faces severe economic strain, with fuel shortages and food insecurity affecting daily life across the island. The Congressional Black Caucus framed its intervention as part of a broader commitment to peace, justice and protection of vulnerable communities.

The Trump administration has not yet issued a response to the caucus’s demand.