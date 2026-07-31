Spain closes Melilla border crossing with Morocco after mass entry attempt

[1/14] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 31: Migrants arrive on the shore of the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa after attempting to swim from Morocco on July 31, 2026. Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by sea, while many were intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service, the Spanish Red Cross, and the Civil Guard carried out rescue operations after the attempted crossings.

[2/14] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 31: Migrants arrive on the shore of the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa after attempting to swim from Morocco on July 31, 2026. Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by sea, while many were intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service, the Spanish Red Cross, and the Civil Guard carried out rescue operations after the attempted crossings.

[3/14] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 31: Migrants arrive on the shore of the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa after attempting to swim from Morocco on July 31, 2026. Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by sea, while many were intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service, the Spanish Red Cross, and the Civil Guard carried out rescue operations after the attempted crossings.

[4/14] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 31: Migrants arrive on the shore of the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa after attempting to swim from Morocco on July 31, 2026. Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by sea, while many were intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service, the Spanish Red Cross, and the Civil Guard carried out rescue operations after the attempted crossings.

[5/14] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 31: Migrants arrive on the shore of the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa after attempting to swim from Morocco on July 31, 2026. Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by sea, while many were intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service, the Spanish Red Cross, and the Civil Guard carried out rescue operations after the attempted crossings.

[6/14] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 31: Security forces take measures, monitor the area in the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa following an attempted sea crossing by migrants from Morocco on July 31, 2026. Spanish and Moroccan authorities carried out operations along the coast as migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by sea.

[7/14] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 31: Migrants arrive on the shore of the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa after attempting to swim from Morocco on July 31, 2026. Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by sea, while many were intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service, the Spanish Red Cross, and the Civil Guard carried out rescue operations after the attempted crossings.

[8/14] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 31: Security forces take measures, monitor the area in the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa following an attempted sea crossing by migrants from Morocco on July 31, 2026. Spanish and Moroccan authorities carried out operations along the coast as migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by sea.

[9/14] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 31: Migrants arrive on the shore of the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa after attempting to swim from Morocco on July 31, 2026. Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by sea, while many were intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service, the Spanish Red Cross, and the Civil Guard carried out rescue operations after the attempted crossings.

[10/14] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 31: Security forces take measures, monitor the area in the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa following an attempted sea crossing by migrants from Morocco on July 31, 2026. Spanish and Moroccan authorities carried out operations along the coast as migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by sea.

[11/14] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 31: Migrants arrive on the shore of the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa after attempting to swim from Morocco on July 31, 2026. Moroccan and Algerian migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by sea, while many were intercepted by Moroccan patrol boats. Spain's Maritime Rescue Service, the Spanish Red Cross, and the Civil Guard carried out rescue operations after the attempted crossings.

[12/14] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 31: Security forces take measures, monitor the area in the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa following an attempted sea crossing by migrants from Morocco on July 31, 2026. Spanish and Moroccan authorities carried out operations along the coast as migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by sea.

[13/14] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 31: Security forces take measures, monitor the area in the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa following an attempted sea crossing by migrants from Morocco on July 31, 2026. Spanish and Moroccan authorities carried out operations along the coast as migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by sea.

[14/14] CEUTA, SPAIN - JULY 31: Security forces take measures, monitor the area in the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa following an attempted sea crossing by migrants from Morocco on July 31, 2026. Spanish and Moroccan authorities carried out operations along the coast as migrants attempted to reach Ceuta by sea.